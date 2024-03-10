TopCity-1 Islamabad Hosts Event on Economic Revival of Pakistan

TopCity-1 Islamabad, a leading real estate brand of Pakistan, hosted a thought-provoking event titled “Economic Revival of Pakistan through rejuvenation of real estate and allied verticals of economy under the Vision 2024-25.”

The event brought together prominent government officials, parliamentarians, and leading figures from the corporate sector, including the Chiefs of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and corporate bodies of relevant professional associations.

The event aimed to explore the significant role that the real estate sector can play in Pakistan’s economic revival under the proposed Vision 2024-25 development plan.

Speaking at the occasion MNA Hanif Abbasi, MNA Anjum Aqeel, CEO Centarus Sardar Yasir, CEO Imarat Builders Shafiq Akbar and other corporate leaders stressed the need for collaborative efforts to synergise the real estate industry being the key economic driver for Pakistan, they assured their commitment to provide full cooperation and sought support from government with regards to facilitating one window operations for real estate industry and include it in the ambit of SIFC.

Foundation stones were laid for the Masjid in D block and corporate secretariat buildings in TopCity-1 by CEO TopCity-1 Kunwar Moeez Khan flanked by distinguished guests of honor, a detailed briefing of various development projects was given to the guests, the event concluded on Dinner and Mehfil Samaa performed by world renowned Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad brothers.