China Announces Visa Free Entry for More Countries

During a recent press conference alongside the National People’s Congress meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi disclosed that China will extend its visa exemption policy to six additional European countries starting from March 14.

Minister Wang announced, “I wish to share with you that starting from March 14, China will further extend, on a pilot basis, visa exemption to six countries, including Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg.”

The visa exemptions for holders of Swiss and Irish passports were initially revealed in January, coinciding with Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visits to these respective countries, as reported by Chinese state media. The inclusion of the other four countries, as stated by Minister Wang, marks the latest expansion of this policy.

These initiatives by China aim to facilitate travel for visitors from specific countries, thereby contributing to the growth of foreign tourism.

Earlier in January, China entered into a reciprocal agreement with Thailand and Singapore, permanently waiving tourist visa requirements for citizens of both nations, effective from March.

In a similar vein, in November of the previous year, China introduced a trial program permitting visitors from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia to enter the country visa-free for a period of 15 days.