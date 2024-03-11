Italy Arrests Multiple Pakistanis Operating Human Trafficking Ring

Last week, Italian authorities detained nine Pakistani nationals on suspicion of involvement in migrant smuggling activities along the Balkan route.

The arrests followed an investigation by Tuscany’s Siena Flying Squad, which uncovered an alleged organization dedicated to facilitating illegal migration along the Balkan route.

ALSO READ KP Notifies Ramadan Timings for Schools

According to the Italian News Agency, Ansa, the detainees are facing charges related to organizing the illegal entry of numerous fellow nationals, as well as accusations of robbery, assault, and attempted extortion.

The investigation began on March 19 last year after two Pakistani citizens were attacked by several individuals believed to be associated with the criminal organization. One of the victims was reportedly forcibly held in an apartment in Siena, where it was discovered that an attempted kidnapping was made to extort additional money for his journey to Italy.

Allegedly, the suspects assisted irregular migrants along part of the Balkan route in Italy in exchange for significant sums of money. These funds were purportedly received from a currency exchange shop manager in Athens on behalf of individuals connected to a criminal network based in Siena but with logistical hubs in Greece and Bosnia.

ALSO READ Which Health Card Services Are Now Only Limited to Govt Hospitals in KP?

After arriving in Italy, the migrants were reportedly subjected to attacks, threats, and extortion to extract more money. Those attempting to escape were allegedly severely injured. One immigrant was discovered in a Siena apartment, allegedly held by three compatriots over an alleged debt of €2000.

Additionally, police identified several other undocumented Pakistani nationals in the province of Siena. Authorities provided shelter to these irregular migrants, assisted them with immigration procedures at the police headquarters, and arranged temporary accommodations while awaiting the formalization of their international protection requests.