KP Notifies Ramadan Timings for Schools

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 10:46 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has recently announced a revised schedule for school timings during Ramadan.

As per the new directive, primary schools in the province will start classes at 7:30 am and finish at 11:10 am, except on Fridays when they will end at 10:05 am.

ALSO READ

For middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools, the timings during Ramadan will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, with a conclusion at 10:25 am on Fridays.

Today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will gather in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon. The meeting, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will commence after the Asr prayers.

ALSO READ

Simultaneously, zonal committee meetings will occur across their respective areas to receive and evaluate moon sighting reports.

Should the crescent moon be sighted, Ramadan will begin tomorrow.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistani Drama ‘Tere Bin’ Producer Denies Consent for Indian TV Remake
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>