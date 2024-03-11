KP Notifies Ramadan Timings for Schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has recently announced a revised schedule for school timings during Ramadan.

As per the new directive, primary schools in the province will start classes at 7:30 am and finish at 11:10 am, except on Fridays when they will end at 10:05 am.

For middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools, the timings during Ramadan will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, with a conclusion at 10:25 am on Fridays.

Today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will gather in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon. The meeting, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will commence after the Asr prayers.

Simultaneously, zonal committee meetings will occur across their respective areas to receive and evaluate moon sighting reports.

Should the crescent moon be sighted, Ramadan will begin tomorrow.