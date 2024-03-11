Samsung Galaxy M15 Launched With 90Hz OLED and Massive 6,000 mAh Battery

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Samsung has quietly dropped a new budget phone without any announcements or press releases and it is limited to a few regions at the moment. The new Galaxy M15 brings notable specifications, though the price is yet to be revealed.
Design and Display
The Galaxy M15 has an OLED display, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy M14. This OLED display is sized at 6.5 inches and brings a smoother experience at a 90Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution.
Internals and Software
The new Galaxy M15 swaps out the Exynos 1330 in favor of MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ and brings 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage alongside it. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.
It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and One UI 6 on top, which is Samsung’s latest OS version, but not the newest patch.
Cameras
In the realm of photography, an extra 5MP ultrawide camera joins the existing 50MP main sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The 13MP selfie camera is borrowed from the M14. Video recording is still limited to 1080p 30 fps.
Battery and Pricing
Maintaining continuity, the M15 houses a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 25W charging.
As mentioned earlier, pricing is yet to be revealed, but given the phone’s budget specifications, it shouldn’t cost too much. The available colors are Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Gray.
Samsung Galaxy M15 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC2
- OS: Android 14, One UI 6
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.5″ Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
- Colors: Light Blue, Dark Blue and Gray
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 6,000 mAh, 25W fast charging
- Price: N/A