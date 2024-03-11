Samsung Galaxy M15 Launched With 90Hz OLED and Massive 6,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has quietly dropped a new budget phone without any announcements or press releases and it is limited to a few regions at the moment. The new Galaxy M15 brings notable specifications, though the price is yet to be revealed.

Design and Display

The Galaxy M15 has an OLED display, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy M14. This OLED display is sized at 6.5 inches and brings a smoother experience at a 90Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution.

Internals and Software

The new Galaxy M15 swaps out the Exynos 1330 in favor of MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ and brings 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage alongside it. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy M14 Gets a 4G Version for Only $100

It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and One UI 6 on top, which is Samsung’s latest OS version, but not the newest patch.

Cameras

In the realm of photography, an extra 5MP ultrawide camera joins the existing 50MP main sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The 13MP selfie camera is borrowed from the M14. Video recording is still limited to 1080p 30 fps.

Battery and Pricing

Maintaining continuity, the M15 houses a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 25W charging.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy F15 Launched as a Rebranded A15 5G With More Battery

As mentioned earlier, pricing is yet to be revealed, but given the phone’s budget specifications, it shouldn’t cost too much. The available colors are Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy M15 Specifications