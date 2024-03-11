Islamabad Announces Ramadan 2024 Timings for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the Ramadan 2024 timings for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

According to the official notification, single-shift institutions will open at 8:30 AM and close at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.

In double-shift institutions, the morning shift will start at 8 AM and close at 12:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

The evening shift institutions will start at 1 PM and close at 5 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will start at 1:30 PM on Friday.

Whereas, Ex-FG colleges will start at 8:30 AM and close at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.

