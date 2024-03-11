Civil Aviation Authority Increases Parking Fee at Karachi Airport

The Karachi airport has implemented an increase in car parking fees, as announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to a spokesperson from CAA, the new car parking fee at Karachi airport is set at Rs100, reflecting a Rs10 increment.

This fee covers a three-hour duration of vehicle parking within the airport premises.

Owners of vehicles exceeding the three-hour parking limit will be subject to an additional fee, as specified by the spokesperson.

The decision to revise the parking fees was reached by the Karachi airport management committee following the conclusion of the private contractor’s term, as stated by the CAA representative.

Furthermore, the CAA clarified that the parking fee undergoes an annual increase of Rs10.