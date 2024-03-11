Pakistani IT Wizard Becomes Advisor at Arab ICT Organization

Pakistan-born Dr Noman Ahmed Said, an emerging IT expert, has been appointed as an honorary advisor by the Arab Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Organization, a regional think tank for Arab ICT ministers and senior decision-makers from the public and private sectors.

The ICT think tanks acknowledged his services and contributions for the promotion of IT trade ties with Pakistan and Arab countries, mainly on the occasion of the recent mega IT event, GITEX Global, held in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Secretary of the Arab ICT Organization, Eng. Muhamed Ben Amor, expressed his profound gratitude for the invaluable support of Dr Said in a letter written on behalf of the ICT think tank based in the Arab region. Your expertise and insights were instrumental in showcasing technological advancements and innovations to our members. Your participation significantly enhanced the event’s success and fostered a spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing among all attendees. Your expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in our endeavors, the letter reads.

Dr Said is the founder and CEO of SI Global Solutions. His expertise included artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and digital marketing. He is the only Pakistani consultant with local and international experience for safe city projects. He wrote various research journals on various topics, including human talent management and digital marketing. He is an advocate for promoting tech education and women’s empowerment across Pakistan