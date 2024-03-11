PCB Formally Approaches Former Australian All-Rounder for Vacant Head Coach Spot

Pakistan Cricket Board shortlisted Shane Watson as one of the prime contenders for the head coach role of the national men’s team.

Pakistan men’s cricket team doesn’t have a head coach and wishes to find a suitable candidate before New Zealand visits Pakistan for a white-ball series in April.

ALSO READ English Commentator Mark Butcher Believes Naseem Shah Will Become the Best Pacer in the World

Aussie cricketer, Watson, is currently in Pakistan as he was appointed head coach of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 9. The franchise has qualified for the Playoffs, in PSL 9, for the first time in five years under him.

Another candidate vying for the role is former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, but it is unknown whether he’ll accept the job or not.

Watson lives in Sydney with his young family and has a jam-packed schedule throughout the year. He serves as coach of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket and has a commentary role with Star Sports in ICC events as well as the Indian Premier League. He has previously worked with Ricky Ponting as an assistant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

ALSO READ Shane Watson Believes This Pakistani All-Rounder Can Become the New Andre Russell

PCB is impressed with Watson’s progress as the head coach of QG. Ex-coach, Mickey Arthur, was offered a flexible role that allowed him to occupy a coaching role with English county, Derbyshire, as well as Director of Cricket with Pakistan. Would a similar approach be taken, to accompany Watson’s roles in other cricketing endeavors, only time will tell.