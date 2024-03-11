PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

English Commentator Mark Butcher Believes Naseem Shah Will Become the Best Pacer in the World

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 2:10 pm

English commentator Mark Butcher praised fast bowler Naseem Shah by predicting that he can become the number one bowler in the World if he continues performing the way he is.

“Naseem (Shah) is exceptional. His career has been dogged perhaps by injury as young fast bowlers tend to do. But if he continues to be strong and to be fit, at some point he’s going to be up there challenging for that number one bowler in the World spot,” were the words echoed by Butcher while talking to foreign media.

“He needs to be able to put enough games together and get out of Pakistan and play on some surfaces perhaps where his skills will be even more deadly than they are here,” as Butcher wants Naseem to experience various conditions so he’s acclimatized when he travels with the national team.

The ex-English batter, who averaged 34.58 in Test cricket, is impressed by Naseem’s brother, Hunain Shah, as well.

“The brother (Hunain) might be coming along with him as well,” as Butcher jokingly added that Naseem might take Hunain along with him on his foreign tours.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury which kept him out of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup; he has made his domestic comeback in the PSL 9 where he’s taken 10 wickets at an average of 24.50 with an economy of 7.66.

