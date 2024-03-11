Shane Watson Believes This Pakistani All-Rounder Can Become the New Andre Russell

PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators’ head coach, Shane Watson, called Mohammad Wasim Jr. ‘Pakistani Andre Russell’ as he won the side a match by hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on the last ball of an intense thriller in Karachi last night.

“We’ve been talking to him (Wasim) about turning himself into the Pakistani Andre Russell with the skill and power he’s got with the bat. We already know what he’s got with the ball, and he’s got amazing athleticism which we’ve seen in the field.”

The legendary all-rounder stated that Wasim’s skills with the ball and fielding were known to the audience beforehand, but his batting has come to the fore during PSL 9.

Watson shared some crucial advice with Wasim to improve his consistency with the bat.

“We’ve been talking to Mohammad Wasim Jr. since the first game about being as still as possible. He’s got amazing hand-eye coordination and power, so he just needs to stand still and trust that he can smash it.”

Mohammad Wasim is a product of Pakistan’s age-level structure. He represented Pakistan at the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Having represented Islamabad United in the previous PSL edition, he now plays for Quetta Gladiators. He’s an all-format player, having represented Pakistan in 2 Tests, 20 ODIs, and 29 T20Is.

Talking about batting credentials, Wasim has a single List-A fifty to his credit, while his top score in T20s is 34.

