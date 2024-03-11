Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 6:44 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The crescent of Ramadan 2024 has been sighted in different cities in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the holy month on 12 March.

The official announcement for Ramadan 2024 will be made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

ALSO READ

The committee meeting is currently underway in Peshawar. The committee will make the announcement after verifying the evidence of moon sightings from all zonal committees.

In a separate development, the Establishment Division has notified the office timing for federal government employees during the holy month.

ALSO READ

As per a notification released by the Establishment Division, federal government institutions will now operate from 9 am to 3 pm, five days a week.

The notification added that office hours, with six working days in a week, would be from 9 am to 2 pm. Federal government offices will operate from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Oscar’s Pro-Palestine Uprising: Pins to Protests
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>