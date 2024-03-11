Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted in Pakistan

The crescent of Ramadan 2024 has been sighted in different cities in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the holy month on 12 March.

The official announcement for Ramadan 2024 will be made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The committee meeting is currently underway in Peshawar. The committee will make the announcement after verifying the evidence of moon sightings from all zonal committees.

In a separate development, the Establishment Division has notified the office timing for federal government employees during the holy month.

As per a notification released by the Establishment Division, federal government institutions will now operate from 9 am to 3 pm, five days a week.

The notification added that office hours, with six working days in a week, would be from 9 am to 2 pm. Federal government offices will operate from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.