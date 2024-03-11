Ramadan 2024 Timings for Private Educational Institutes Announced

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced the Ramadan 2024 timings for educational institutes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the official notification, the educational institutes will open at 8:30 AM and close at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday.

ALSO READ Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted in Pakistan

They will open at the same on Friday but will close at 12:30 PM. The notification urged the private institutes to follow the timings in letter and spirit.

Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced the Ramadan 2024 timings for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

Single-shift institutions will open at 8:30 AM and close at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.

In double-shift institutions, the morning shift will start at 8 AM and close at 12:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

The evening shift institutions will start at 1 PM and close at 5 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will start at 1:30 PM on Friday.

Whereas, Ex-FG colleges will start at 8:30 AM and close at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday. They will close at 12:30 PM on Friday.