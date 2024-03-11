Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah has been fined 10 percent of the match fee for a level 1 breach of the PSL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

ALSO READ Sherfane Rutherford Leaves Quetta Gladiators Due to Personal Commitments

Naseem was charged with violating Article 2.2 which deals with the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures, and fittings. Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans’ innings.

Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same match, Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Reaffirms Commitment to Women Empowerment with the Return of Star Players

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.