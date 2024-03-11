Voting List for District Football Association Unveiled by PFF

Pakistan Football Federation has issued the voting list of clubs for the upcoming District Football Association (DFA) Elections, scheduled for March 13.

Haroon Malik, who led the PFF Normalization Committee said in a press briefing last month that the district football elections will be held in March while the voting process is set to begin on March 13 and the clubs can vote in their respective district football associations till March 16.

The voting list includes clubs from District Football Associations, such as Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while there are still some districts in Balochistan that did not undergo club scrutiny.

Here is the complete voting list:

Loading...

Development regarding the district football association has been scrutinized by the media and the stakeholders in recent months.

Recently, the WhatsApp voting process received extensive criticism from the stakeholders and the PFF retracted back after the backlash from the club owners who vowed to take stay orders in courts if voting occurred by the WhatsApp model.

PFF announced after the wave of criticism that they will adopt a hybrid model for the voting process which will also include the use of ballet paper.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team’s Training Camp to Shift to Islamabad After 5 Days in Lahore

Previously the clubs demanded District Football Elections through ballet so that the regulations of the PFF constitution could be implemented in the club voting process.

The elections of DFA are likely to be completed by the end of March and the PFF elections are expected to get closer to completion by September.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.