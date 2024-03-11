Zong 4G Introduces Emergency Pack for Prepaid Users with Low Balance

Published Mar 11, 2024

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator ensures that users get unlimited connectivity despite having low balance with its newest value-added service, Zong Emergency Pack.

Acknowledging the daily challenges faced by its users, and the critical role of seamless communication as an indispensable service, Zong 4G strives to offer uninterrupted connectivity capabilities to its prepaid users, especially in times of emergency. This initiative is a reflection of Zong 4G’s struggle to maintain top-notch and seamless communication services for its users.

Zong 4G introduced Zong Emergency Pack to facilitate users with low-balance, ensuring that they never have to face any disruptions. With Zong’s Emergency Pack, prepaid users can enjoy an elaborate set of resources including, 2 calls (One onnet and one offnet), 10 missed calls, 20 SMS and 20 MB data priced only at Rs.7+tax. Prepaid users can easily subscribe through My Zong App or EasyPaisa App or through dialing *9110#.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G, while highlighting the company’s exceptional commitment to its users, stated, ‘Zong 4G’s primary aim is to ease the life of its users through digital empowerment. Our commitment lies in providing exceptional services, making sure that users remain connected especially in times of emergency.’

