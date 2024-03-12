How to Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators will fight for the top two positions in their quest to acquire the automatic playoff spot so that they can get two chances to qualify for the final.

The final game of the group stage in PSL season 9 will be played at National Bank Arena, Karachi, and both sides will try to leave their mark in the last match before the playoffs.

A win today for both teams will be significant as the winner will get a second bite of the cherry in the playoffs while the loser will have to win both games during the playoffs to qualify for the final.

Gladiators’ lineup is likely to remain unchanged in their last game of the season while Multan might make some changes in the playing XI following their back-to-back defeats against Peshawar and Islamabad.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Free mobile streaming also includes Snack Video, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

