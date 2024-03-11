Mohammad Amir Lashes Out At A Fan for Calling Him ‘Fixer’ During PSL 9 Match [Video]

Star Pacer Mohammad Amir faced taunts and offensive chants from the crowd, at the National Bank Arena, Karachi during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Amir lashed out at the fan in the stands who taunted him from the stands while he walked past him and was livid at the remark.

The cricketer turned back and addressed the fan for his offensive remark, ‘fixer’, which was inclined to his spot-fixing scandal 14 years ago, and retaliated by schooling him.

The 32-year-old has won many accolades for Pakistan and was an integral part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and the T20 World Cup in 2009.

The left-arm pacer was a match-winner in both of the last ICC trophies that Pakistan brought home but people still remember him for his 2010 spot-fixing scandal with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif during the England Test series.

Mohammad Amir has faced a lot of praise from the ex-cricketers this season for his immaculate death bowling and economical spells for the Purple Force and his role in the team has been crucial to help the team qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

