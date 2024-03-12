Noor Dental Clinic Partners with foodpanda to Promote Oral Health Awareness

Noor Dental Clinic is excited to announce a pioneering collaboration with foodpanda, aimed at advancing oral health awareness throughout Pakistan. This strategic partnership has been forged in continuation to a free dental screening of foodpanda employees in Karachi, and marks a significant milestone in the clinic’s ongoing commitment to fostering healthier communities.

Through its collaboration with foodpanda, Noor Dental Clinic aims to leverage foodpanda’s extensive reach and influence to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups.

In addition to the two companies’ joint efforts in promoting oral health awareness, Noor Dental Clinic is pleased to extend a special benefit to foodpanda staff. As part of the partnership agreement, foodpanda employees and their families will receive an exclusive 30% discount on all dental consultation and services at Noor Dental Clinic.

Speaking on this collaboration, CEO Noor Dental Clinic, Dr. Ali Hussain Khan stated: “We are delighted to join forces with foodpanda in our shared mission to promote good oral health practices across Pakistan. Through this partnership, we hope to reach a wider audience and encourage individuals to prioritise their dental health as an integral part of their overall well-being.”

Suhaib Baloch, Director HR of foodpanda Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “At foodpanda, we are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the health and welfare of our community. We are thrilled to partner with Noor Dental Clinic to raise awareness about oral health and provide valuable benefits to our employees. Together, we look forward to making a positive impact on the health and wellness of individuals across the country.”

As leaders in the healthcare industry, Noor Dental Clinic is dedicated to enhancing the overall well-being of individuals by prioritising oral health education and access to quality dental services.