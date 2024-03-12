Oxford University Press Pakistan Hosts Prize Distribution for 8th Oxford Big Read Global Competition

Celebrating literary excellence, Oxford University Press Pakistan, organized the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the 8th edition of Oxford Big Read (OBR) Global competition at the OUPP Offices in Karachi and Lahore. The ceremony was graced by winning students, esteemed educators, and proud parents.

In its 8th edition, the Oxford Big Read (OBR) continues to inspire and engage students from across Pakistan. This year, a remarkable 2641 entries were received from 67 schools nationwide, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for literature among the youth.

One of the highlights of OBR was the competition of Pakistani National Winners at the Global Level, competing with students from other OUP branches/offices worldwide, including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and India.

The competition is structured into three competing levels of different age groups: Level I (Grades 1-3), Level II (Grades 4-6), and Level III (Grades 7-9).

OUP Managing Director Arshad Husain presented the winners with prizes and acknowledged their success, “There is never a substitute for commitment, hard work and dedication. The talent displayed by participants across all levels is truly commendable and worthy of celebration.”

Muhammad Ayan Amjad from Army Public School, Garrison Junior, Lahore emerged as the national winner of the OBR 8th Level III category, clinching the National Titles as well as securing the prestigious First Prize at the Global Level. Ayan received an iPad, a gift voucher worth PKR 25,000, a shield, and an official award certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Aisha Abdul Nasir, from Generation’s School Karachi, was named the National Winner of the OBR 8th Level I category and emerged as the runner-up at the Global Level. Aisha received two gift vouchers, a global runner-up voucher of GBP 100, and a National Winner voucher of PKR 25,000, along with a shield and an official award certificate.

The Oxford Big Read, an initiative by Oxford University Press Pakistan continues to serve as a platform for nurturing young minds and fostering a love for reading and literature.