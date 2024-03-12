PCB Has Already Thought of a New Captain to Replace Shaheen in the T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi has had an abysmal season as captain of Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and registered only one victory under his belt in PSL 9.

According to reports, Muhammad Rizwan can take charge of the national T20 team as captain before the T20 World Cup that will be held in June.

Sources from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claim that Mohsin Naqvi has been suggested to change the captain of the National T20 side before the World Cup approaches.

Three points is the second worst points tally in PSL history. Only Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings had a worse points accumulation than that (2 points) in PSL 2022.

Reports suggest that some individuals in the PCB think tank believe that Shaheen is too young to lead the team in the T20 World Cup while some think that the team’s harmony will be disturbed if the 23-year-old is replaced.

It seems like Shaheen’s stint as Pakistan’s T20 captain can be short-lived after his team’s performances in PSL and also with the Pakistan team against New Zealand in January.

The men in green only registered 1 win in the 5 match away series against the Kiwis and lost the T20I series by 4-1.

Shaheen’s performance in the Test series against Australia in January was also lackluster and Pakistan’s premium speedster looked out of sorts against the Australian batters.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 25,000 Runs in All Formats

Pakistan team will start its World Cup journey against hosts USA on June 6 and their most anticipated clash with arch-rivals India will be held at Eisenhower Park, New York on June 9.

The green-shirts will then take on Canada and Ireland in their group matches and each group will have 5 teams as the T20 World Cup will have 20 teams this time which is the highest number ever.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.