Shaza Fatima Khawaja Takes Charge As State Minister for IT and Telecom

Shaza Fatima Khawaja has officially taken charge as the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Upon her arrival at the ministry, she was warmly received by Federal Secretary IT Hassan Nasir Jami along with Additional Secretary IT Aisha Humaira Moriani and other senior officials.

The new State Minister was promptly briefed on the various functions and ongoing projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, as well as the responsibilities of its different wings. The briefing aimed to acquaint Minister Khawaja with the ministry’s efforts to enhance Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and promote technological innovation across the country.

Khawaja expressed her commitment to advancing Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors and emphasized the importance of digitalization in driving economic growth and development. She also highlighted the potential for IT to create job opportunities and improve government services.

The appointment of Shaza Fatima Khawaja comes at a time when Pakistan is poised to make significant strides in the tech industry, and her leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the ministry’s initiatives.