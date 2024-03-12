Shaza Fatima Khawaja Appointed As The New IT Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has selected Shaza Fatima Khawaja as federal minister for IT & Telecom.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to allocate portfolio of Information Technology & Telecommunication to Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State, with immediate effect,” according to a brief circular issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on March 12, 2024.

This comes after the premier recommended 19 names for his federal cabinet, including 12 National Assembly members and three senators, for approval by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Khawaja previously served as Prime Minister’s aide on youth affairs.

She is the only woman recommended for the federal cabinet.