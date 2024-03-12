University of Sindh Claims PSB Director General’s MBA Degree is Fake

In a recent development, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Mohammad Khoso submitted an MBA degree for verification, which is allegedly a fake.

For the appointment of his position in office, the DG PSB presented an MBA degree, obtained from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and upon verification, it was reported that the degree submitted by Khoso is allegedly a fake document.

Advocate Naveed Malik, has submitted all documents related to the fake degree of the Director General PSB to the Islamabad High Court.

Upon verification from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, the administration identified the degree and said that it belonged to Geeta Lohana.

“My degree is legitimate, and the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry has verified it,” stated Shoaib Khoso.

The Director-General of the PSB could not present the verification that was conducted by the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry.

Shoaib Khoso’s appointment as the DG of the Pakistan Sports Board has already been challenged in the Islamabad High Court by a petitioner named Amjad Farooq.

The DG Sports Board was appointed by former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in April 2023 under the stewardship of IPC minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and it was previously reported that the IPC minister and DG PSB were class-fellows in the past indicating that the appointment was dubious.

Since January, the DG PSB has been giving assurances on social media that the floodlights of Jinnah Stadium will be installed before the Pakistan vs Jordan game on March 21 but those promises never became a reality as the national football team will host Jordan without floodlights at 2 pm during the month of Ramadan.

