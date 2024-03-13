English Football Club Arsenal’s Muslim Footballer Inaugurates Prayer Room for Players

Arsenal football club midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, inaugurated the first-ever multi-faith prayer room for players at the Emirates just in time for the holy month of Ramadan.

The prayer room is made specifically for players as it was unveiled on March 11, first day of Ramadan in the United Kingdom. A supporters’ prayer room, in the Stadium, was opened nearly a decade back.

Talking about the opening, Elneny told English media: “I am so proud to have opened our player prayer room at Emirates Stadium. Having this space to contemplate and pray will change the lives of future Arsenal players. I am really grateful to the staff and everyone involved in making this happen.”

Football clubs have made efforts to support their Muslim players and fans, as they have incorporated prayer rooms into stadiums, provided halal food options on a matchday and given the fans a chance to celebrate Ramadan together with club sponsored Iftars.

Last month, Australia’s A-League, premier football competition, introduced a special in-match pause to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches.

A new policy will get implemented, which allows players to break their fast during matches. Breaks are expected to last 90 seconds and occur when the ball is out of play in a neutral position.