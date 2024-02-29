Special Ramadan Iftar Breaks for Muslim Footballers Introduced in Australia’s A-League

Australia’s A-League, premier football competition, introduces a special in-match pause to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches.

The months of March and April come with a unique challenge for some professionals taking part in the league, as the Islam-following pros would be fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan.

ALSO READ Emir Of Qatar to Offer Mbappe A New Deal to Stop His Move to Real Madrid

Former A-League player Ali Abbas told local Aussie media: “Every year, the last 10 days are really difficult because you start losing weight.”

Players have historically worked closely with their nutritionists to develop meal plans that provide adequate energy and hydration during non-fasting hours.

A new policy is set to be implemented, which allows players to break their fast during matches. The policy follows a push from the Australian players’ union to adopt a similar policy introduced in global leagues such as English Premier League and Major League Soccer.

Breaks are expected to last 90 seconds and occur when the ball is out of play in a neutral position.

ALSO READ Everton’s 10 Point Deduction By Premier League Reduced To Six After Successful Appeal

A-League forward, Ali Auglah said: “If during a break I was to eat something, I’ll have some dates and some water.”