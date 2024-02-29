PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Special Ramadan Iftar Breaks for Muslim Footballers Introduced in Australia’s A-League

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 2:19 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Australia’s A-League, premier football competition, introduces a special in-match pause to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches.

The months of March and April come with a unique challenge for some professionals taking part in the league, as the Islam-following pros would be fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan.

ALSO READ

Former A-League player Ali Abbas told local Aussie media: “Every year, the last 10 days are really difficult because you start losing weight.”

Players have historically worked closely with their nutritionists to develop meal plans that provide adequate energy and hydration during non-fasting hours.

A new policy is set to be implemented, which allows players to break their fast during matches. The policy follows a push from the Australian players’ union to adopt a similar policy introduced in global leagues such as English Premier League and Major League Soccer.

Breaks are expected to last 90 seconds and occur when the ball is out of play in a neutral position.

ALSO READ

A-League forward, Ali Auglah said: “If during a break I was to eat something, I’ll have some dates and some water.”

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>