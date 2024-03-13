JS Bank Joins Hands with UNDP to Promote Gender-Inclusive and Climate-Resilient Businesses in Pakistan

JS Bank joins hands with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to promote gender-inclusive and climate-resilient businesses in Pakistan.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at JS Bank’s head office in Karachi in the presence of the senior management, including Atif Salim Malik, Chief Operating Officer, and Syed Jafar Raza, Group Head, Investment, International & Transactional Banking from JS Bank and Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative and Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative from UNDP Pakistan.

The collaboration is aimed at promoting private-sector financing, particularly projects aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a core focus on women and youth-led businesses.

In line with the theme of International Women’s Day (IWD), this partnership underscores JS Bank and UNDP Pakistan’s commitment to prioritize women-centric initiatives to foster gender impact within the realm of sustainable development and climate resilience.

At the signing ceremont, Atif Salim Malik commented: “At JS Bank, we believe in the power of innovative ideas to drive economic growth and social change, particularly for women. As a financial service provider, it is our core responsibility to empower businesses that are inclusive and sustainable. We are also grateful to partner with UNDP in paving the way for inclusive and climate-resilient projects in the country and are committed to making a positive impact on society.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan said: “For Pakistan’s resilient recovery and inclusive growth, private sector’s adoption of the sustainability agenda is crucial to driving job creation, skill development, innovation, and infrastructure. Through our SDG Investments & Climate Finance Facility, UNDP partners with SDG-inspired private and commercial entities like JS Bank to catalyze development finance and impact investments.”

The collaboration between UNDP and JS Bank marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable development efforts in Pakistan, reiterating the need for climate-friendly practices in conducting business practices.

Having inaugurated this collaboration, both organizations remain steadfast in fostering innovative, inclusive, and sustainable businesses in the country.