Planning Minister Directs to Expedite CPEC-Related Projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chaired an important meeting on Wednesday to initiate work on the five new corridors in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra and senior officials of the CPEC Secretariat. The new corridors include the Corridor of Growth, Job Creation, Innovation, Green Energy, and Inclusive Regional Development.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister on the progress of CPEC projects, recommendations of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), and working groups held last year. Additionally, the MoUs signed during the third Belt and Road Summit were also reviewed in the meeting.

The minister was updated on key projects such as ML-1, Karakoram Highway (Phase 2) D.I Khan Zhob, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and others. While reviewing the projects, he directed stakeholders to expedite their implementation process without further delay.

He instructed the stakeholders to immediately coordinate with relevant ministries for the speedy implementation of the projects. Furthermore, the he directed to submit pending PC-1s for various projects to expedite them effectively. Additionally, he instructed regular meetings on CPEC to properly monitor the projects.