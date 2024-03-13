PSL 9 Match 30 Review: Multan Sultans Demolish Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Batting first, Sultans posted 185-4 in the 20 overs, as captain Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a 69-run innings. West Indian smasher, Johnson Charles, scored a half-century where he played as a second fiddle to Rizwan.

Akeal Hosein remained the only impressive bowler, in terms of economy, as he recorded figures of 4-0-26-0.

Mohammad Amir took two wickets, but he conceded runs at an economy of 10. He got the wickets of Yasir Khan, third over, and Mohammad Rizwan, seventeenth over.

Spinners Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq and Saud Shakeel went for over 9 runs per over, which gave QG no control in the middle stages.

Quetta Gladiators succumbed to 106 all out, as Omair Yousaf top-scored with 37. Lack of partnerships were QG’s downfall, as only one batter crossed the 20-run mark.

David Willey, Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir grabbed multiple wickets as they proved to be a nuisance for QG’s chase.

Chris Jordan remained economical but couldn’t pick any wicket. Mohammad Ali picked a wicket but conceded runs at an economy of close to 12.

At the end, Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 69-run innings.

