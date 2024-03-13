PTA Asks Court to Give It Time to Explain Why X is Still Blocked in Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court recently conducted a hearing on a petition challenging the suspension of the social media platform “X.”

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the session where journalist Ehtsham Abbasi’s plea was addressed.

Representatives from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) were present during the hearing to present their case. They requested time from the court for preparation, which was granted by the Chief Justice.

Questions arose regarding similar proceedings in the Sindh High Court. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court about a notice issued regarding a contempt of court petition in the Sindh High Court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq urged for clear and concise responses in future hearings, emphasizing the importance of transparency. Despite objections raised by the PTA’s lawyer, the Chief Justice noted the suspension of a social media platform and highlighted ongoing proceedings in the Sindh High Court, instructing for a thorough response.

Ehtsham Abbasi’s legal team argued against the suspension, citing it as a violation of fundamental rights. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq cautioned against premature conclusions, stressing the need for patience in awaiting responses.

The court set the next hearing for March 26th.