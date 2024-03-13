SBP to Probe Misprinting of Rs. 1,000 Currency Notes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to probe the recent circulation of misprinted Rs. 1,000 currency notes at a bank branch in Karachi.

In videos that went viral on social media at the time, it was evident that at least four misprinted currency notes were found, causing concern among the general public.

The branch manager filmed the misprinted notes, which led to speculation about the circulation of counterfeit currency. The central bank has clarified that it was a case of misprinting and not counterfeiting.

SBP Spokesperson assured the public that there are stringent printing protocols in place for currency notes, and the misprinting issue will be investigated. He reassured that genuine currency notes have multiple security features while counterfeits are easier to spot.

He encouraged the public to exchange any misprinted notes at any bank branch or at one of the 16 offices of SBP-Banking Services Corporation.