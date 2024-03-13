Peshawar Zalmi Lose Top Foreign Fast Bowler Ahead of PSL Playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a major blow ahead of their playoff match against Multan Sultans as their main spearhead in the bowling attack, Naveen Ul Haq, will not be available for the playoff matches due to his international commitments with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sharjah which will commence on March 15 while the Pakistan Super League Final will be held on March 18.

Naveen Ul Haq’s superb spell against Karachi displayed why he is the most lethal bowler in Zalmi’s bowling attack, a game where Peshawar defended a meager target of 148 to seal their spot in the top two of PSL standings.

The Afghan pacer has featured in 6 matches for Peshawar Zalmi and has picked up 9 wickets with an economy rate of 9.72. Only Luke Wood has more wickets for Peshawar Zalmi this season with 11 scalps to his name.

Peshawar’s bowling unit has struggled massively this season but since the inclusion of Naveen Ul Haq in the squad, the Yellow Storm’s bowling attack seemed to have an X factor in it, and his partnership with Luke Wood helped the team get breakthroughs early on in the matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans tomorrow in the play-offs at the National Bank Arena, Karachi, and the winner will book a ticket straight to the final.

