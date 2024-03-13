PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi Lose Top Foreign Fast Bowler Ahead of PSL Playoffs

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 13, 2024 | 1:41 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a major blow ahead of their playoff match against Multan Sultans as their main spearhead in the bowling attack, Naveen Ul Haq, will not be available for the playoff matches due to his international commitments with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sharjah which will commence on March 15 while the Pakistan Super League Final will be held on March 18.

ALSO READ

Naveen Ul Haq’s superb spell against Karachi displayed why he is the most lethal bowler in Zalmi’s bowling attack, a game where Peshawar defended a meager target of 148 to seal their spot in the top two of PSL standings.

The Afghan pacer has featured in 6 matches for Peshawar Zalmi and has picked up 9 wickets with an economy rate of 9.72. Only Luke Wood has more wickets for Peshawar Zalmi this season with 11 scalps to his name.

Peshawar’s bowling unit has struggled massively this season but since the inclusion of Naveen Ul Haq in the squad, the Yellow Storm’s bowling attack seemed to have an X factor in it, and his partnership with Luke Wood helped the team get breakthroughs early on in the matches.

ALSO READ

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans tomorrow in the play-offs at the National Bank Arena, Karachi, and the winner will book a ticket straight to the final.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>