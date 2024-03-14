How To Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in the first play-off of PSL 9. The two top teams in the league this season will fight for the final spot at the National Bank Arena in Karachi.

Muhammad Rizwan’s Sultans accumulated 14 points in the group stages and finished at the top of the table while Babar Azam’s Zalmi achieved the second spot with 13 points.

The winner will book a ticket straight to the final on March 18 and the loser of this game will meet either Quetta Gladiators or Islamabad United in the final eliminator.

The fight for the title is heating up as the season draws closer to its climax.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website. Free mobile streaming also includes Snack Video, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.