PIA Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi Due to Serious Problem

According to a local media outlet, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus 320 flight traveling from Peshawar to Dubai developed a serious fault in midair when three of its navigation systems stopped functioning simultaneously.

The report, citing sources, added that the plane had to be diverted to Karachi as a result of the failure of the three INS systems. The failure of the INS resulted in the shutdown of the autopilot and other related systems.

The national flag carrier’s pilot safely landed the plane at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The PIA spokesperson was unavailable for comment at the time.

In separate news, the national flag carrier recently advised its pilots and cabin crew to abstain from flying while fasting.

In its letter to all cabin crew members, citing advice from Corporate Safety Management and the Aircrew Medical Centre, PIA stated that flying while fasting is possible. However, it highlighted that in such circumstances, the element of risk is considerable, and the margin of safety is minimal.