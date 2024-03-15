Check Out Why Usama Mir Credits David Beckham for His Improvement [Video]

Multan Sultans leg-spinner Usama Mir praised Morne Morkel for helping him recover, mentally, from his below-par performance in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Mir shed light on how Morkel’s unique advice helped him regain his confidence ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Speaking at the press conference after Multan qualified for the PSL 9 Final, Usama stated: “Morne Morkel told me to watch David Beckham’s web series after my World Cup performance. The series made me feel motivated because I was going through a similar situation after a bad World Cup.”

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Pakistan Will Host Champions Trophy Early Next Year

David Beckham’s documentary on Netflix shares the career of the England football legend on how he overcame adversity to become one of the legends of the game.

Morkel was Pakistan’s bowling coach during the 2023 ICC event, where Usama picked 4 wickets at an average of 62 with an economy of over 7. Mir went through a lot of criticism for his poor performance in the World Cup which had an adverse impact on his mental health.

Usama feels confident after his PSL 9 performance where he has bagged 23 wickets at an average of 15 and an economy rate of under 8.

“I’ll try to replicate my PSL 9 performance when I’ll play wearing the green shirt again,” as the leggie expects to travel to the West Indies and USA when the men in green participate in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has a settled leg-spinning all-rounder in the shape of Shadab Khan. Usama provides a different dimension as he is a proper bowler, but Shadab aces it due to his batting number.

PCB’s selection committee might have a headache when selecting a leg-spinner for the ICC event, or will they pick both?

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.