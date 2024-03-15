Shane Watson Interested in Part-Time Pakistan Head Coach Role After Eye-Watering Offer

Former Australian allrounder Shane Watson has been enticed towards the $2 million offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while maintaining that he would only be available for white-ball cricket, according to various reports.

Previously, PCB had approached Watson and offered him a whopping 4.6 crores per month which would make him the highest-paid head coach in Pakistan’s history and the offer has indeed attracted the Aussie World Cup winner.

Wahab Riaz and CEO Salman Naseer are currently at the forefront of the negotiations with Shane Watson and it seems like the Aussie head coach is seriously invested in this project and wants to sign a deal with PCB with some added remuneration.

The Australian head coach is still waiting for a formal offer by the PCB in written form and if that happens he will likely sign and assume responsibilities as Pakistan coach in the New Zealand series.

According to sources, the former Aussie all-rounder has some demands, including his inability to stay committed in Pakistan for the whole year to oversee domestic cricket. However, he will supervise the team in national team camps and also accompany them during the home and away series.

Watson is currently the head coach of Quetta Gladiators and has helped them reach the play-0ffs for the first time in four years.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Qualify for 4th Consecutive Final in PSL 9

Pakistan will host New Zealand for 5 T20I matches at home and will then travel to England for 3 T20I matches with Ireland and four matches with England.

If Watson becomes the coach, his say will be crucial in the matter of Pakistan’s captaincy; whether it will be Shaheen or Rizwan to lead the men in green during the T20 World Cup in June.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.