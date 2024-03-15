How to Apply For a New Gas Connection in Punjab [Guide]

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been receiving a substantial volume of gas connection requests from several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, after the government allowed the resumption of new gas meters across the country.
Here we will explain everything you need to know about the installation of a new gas connection.
Installation Fee
The installation fee for a gas connection in a house up to 10 marlas is 6,000 rupees, while for houses larger than 10 marlas, the fee is 7,500 rupees.
Where to Submit Application?
If the gas network is available and operational in any area of Lahore, you can either obtain an application form from the nearest office or submit it online. The application form can be submitted at the Regional Office, Sub-Office, or the nearest Customer Services Center, whichever is most convenient for you.
Documents Required
Along with the application form, you should submit a copy of your National Identity Card, proof of house ownership, and a gas bill of the nearest neighbor’s house. After submitting the application, it is important to obtain an official receipt.
Proposal Letter or Demand Notice
Following the submission of the gas connection application, an officer from the department will conduct a survey to assess the feasibility of issuing a proposal letter or demand notice.
Security and Service Charges
Security and service charges must be submitted according to the terms outlined in the proposal letter or demand notice in order to obtain the connection.
For a house up to 10 marlas, service line charges amount to Rs. 1,500, while security charges are Rs. 4,500. For a house larger than 10 marlas, service line charges amount to Rs. 3,000, while security charges are Rs. 4,500.
Urgent or Fast Track Fee
The urgent or fast-track fee for a new gas connection will be Rs. 25,000.