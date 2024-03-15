How to Apply For a New Gas Connection in Punjab [Guide]

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been receiving a substantial volume of gas connection requests from several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, after the government allowed the resumption of new gas meters across the country.

Here we will explain everything you need to know about the installation of a new gas connection.

Installation Fee

The installation fee for a gas connection in a house up to 10 marlas is 6,000 rupees, while for houses larger than 10 marlas, the fee is 7,500 rupees.

ALSO READ Govt Tells Gas Companies to Secure Bank Financing For LNG Imports

Where to Submit Application?

If the gas network is available and operational in any area of Lahore, you can either obtain an application form from the nearest office or submit it online. The application form can be submitted at the Regional Office, Sub-Office, or the nearest Customer Services Center, whichever is most convenient for you.

Documents Required

Along with the application form, you should submit a copy of your National Identity Card, proof of house ownership, and a gas bill of the nearest neighbor’s house. After submitting the application, it is important to obtain an official receipt.

Proposal Letter or Demand Notice

Following the submission of the gas connection application, an officer from the department will conduct a survey to assess the feasibility of issuing a proposal letter or demand notice.

Security and Service Charges

Security and service charges must be submitted according to the terms outlined in the proposal letter or demand notice in order to obtain the connection.

For a house up to 10 marlas, service line charges amount to Rs. 1,500, while security charges are Rs. 4,500. For a house larger than 10 marlas, service line charges amount to Rs. 3,000, while security charges are Rs. 4,500.

ALSO READ SNGPL to Provide Uninterrupted Gas Supply During Sahr and Iftar in Ramazan

Urgent or Fast Track Fee

The urgent or fast-track fee for a new gas connection will be Rs. 25,000.