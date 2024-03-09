SNGPL to Provide Uninterrupted Gas Supply During Sahr and Iftar in Ramazan

By Press Release | Published Mar 9, 2024 | 1:48 pm

Sui Northern Gas has decided to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sahr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Sui Northern’s spokesperson, uninterrupted gas supply will be provided from 2:30 am to 8 am for Sahri and from 3 pm to 10 pm for Iftar.

In addition to forming monitoring teams to resolve gas pressure issues, Sui Northern Gas has also established control rooms.

The spokesperson also stated that consumers can call 1199 to lodge complaints regarding gas pressure or supply. Sui Northern Gas has also appealed to gas consumers to use gas wisely during Sahr and Iftar.

