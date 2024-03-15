Lahore Markets’ Closing Timings Changed Till Eid

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim has allowed markets to remain open until midnight in the provincial capital.

He gave the directive during the hearing of environment-related petitions. Following the LHC’s order, markets in Lahore will remain open until midnight on weekdays and till 1 am on weekends until Eid.

During the hearing, the Member Judicial Commission informed the court about the traffic disruption caused by the insufficient car parking spaces at restaurants and oversized dining halls.

The court directed the restaurant owners to submit a plan regarding the car parking at the next hearing.

In a concerning revelation by the Member Judicial Commission, it informed the court that the meat of dead chicken is being used in the shawarmas at the Tollinton market.

The health department and food authority have been informed in this regard and they have also started conducting raids. Earlier, LHC had permitted restaurants in the provincial capital to operate from Iftar to Sehri.