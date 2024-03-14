Former Australian Captain Believes Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match Will Help Cricket Grow Rapidly

Ricky Ponting is eagerly waiting for the match between India and Pakistan at this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as he expects to witness cricket becoming a norm in the United Stations in the coming years.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Long Island, will host the 9 June Indo-Pak match that is certain to rejuvenate memories of the epic encounter between the two countries at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Talking to foreign media, Ponting said: “I’ve seen it firsthand here in Australia, in Melbourne last time around, where there were 95,000 people in the stadium and another 50,000 people outside the stadium.

“You can imagine what it’s going to be like in New York. So, really exciting times for the world game.”

The right-hand batter believes that the sport has only begun to grow in multiple countries, getting a boost through the T20 league system throughout the world.

“I think there’s a great opportunity to continue to grow and promote the game in that part of the world. And that’s a big part of the reason that I took the coaching job at Washington Freedom, to be a part of that sort of movement to grow the game in the US.”

The Aussie sees a strong possibility of growth in cricket in the USA. “I’d like to think it can become really big and as I said, actually become really big quite quickly,” he stated.

