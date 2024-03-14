PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Becomes First Batter to Cross 1000 T20 Runs in 2024

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 11:07 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Babar Azam leads 2024’s T20 batting charts, as he surpassed 1000 runs in a calendar year for the fifth time in his career.

Pakistan’s premier batter is in the form of his life during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 as he is leading Peshawar Zalmi towards a successful Playoffs stage.

ALSO READ

Fellow PSL batter, Rassie van der Dussen, is second on the list of top-scoring T20 batters during 2024. His side, Lahore Qalandars, had a terrible season as they were eliminated in the group stages, but the South African had an excellent individual outing during the tournament.

Babar was competing in the Bangladesh Premier League prior to PSL 9. Representing Rangpur Riders, the right-hand batter scored 251 runs in six innings. He scored 2 half-centuries during the event. So far in the PSL, Babar has scored one century and six half-centuries already.

ALSO READ

Lahore-born batter has been a mainstay in Pakistan’s T20I lineup for many years. He voiced his opinion recently, when he said that he prefers to bat as an opener instead of the one-down position in T20I’s. Many assumed, that he was forced by Mohammad Hafeez to play at the one-down position so the Director could go with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan as openers.

Name Innings Runs
Babar Azam 21 1007
Rassie van der Dussen 18 734
James Vince 25 707
Ryan Rickelton 12 639

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>