Babar Azam Becomes First Batter to Cross 1000 T20 Runs in 2024

Babar Azam leads 2024’s T20 batting charts, as he surpassed 1000 runs in a calendar year for the fifth time in his career.

Pakistan’s premier batter is in the form of his life during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 as he is leading Peshawar Zalmi towards a successful Playoffs stage.

Fellow PSL batter, Rassie van der Dussen, is second on the list of top-scoring T20 batters during 2024. His side, Lahore Qalandars, had a terrible season as they were eliminated in the group stages, but the South African had an excellent individual outing during the tournament.

Babar was competing in the Bangladesh Premier League prior to PSL 9. Representing Rangpur Riders, the right-hand batter scored 251 runs in six innings. He scored 2 half-centuries during the event. So far in the PSL, Babar has scored one century and six half-centuries already.

Lahore-born batter has been a mainstay in Pakistan’s T20I lineup for many years. He voiced his opinion recently, when he said that he prefers to bat as an opener instead of the one-down position in T20I’s. Many assumed, that he was forced by Mohammad Hafeez to play at the one-down position so the Director could go with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan as openers.

Name Innings Runs Babar Azam 21 1007 Rassie van der Dussen 18 734 James Vince 25 707 Ryan Rickelton 12 639

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.