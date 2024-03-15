Zong 4G and JS Zindigi Partner Up to Facilitate Users with Banking-as-a-Service Integration in My Zong App

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading mobile network operator, and JS Zindigi, a leading digital financial services provider, announced a lucrative partnership to offer Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) within the My Zong App (MZA). The signing ceremony took place on March 13th, 2024, at Zong 4G headquarters, signed by CFO Zong 4G Mr. Huang Zhidong and CEO JS Zindigi Mr. Numan Azhar.

JS Zindigi is a digital financial services provider in Pakistan, offering a comprehensive suite of mobile wallet solutions and digital banking services. Based on a dedicated team empowered by the latest technology, upholding the highest ethical standards seeking to create value for their stakeholders and a responsible contribution to society.

This collaboration brings greater financial convenience to Zong 4G’s broad user base. My Zong App users can now open JS Zindigi wallet accounts directly within the app, enabling them to avail a range of JS Zindigi’s digital financial services. This integration will allow users to effortlessly top-up their mobile accounts, settle postpaid bills, and purchase Zong 4G data bundles.

“We are excited to partner with JS Zindigi to integrate their BaaS solutions within the MZA,” said CFO Mr. Huang Zhidong.

Mr. Nauman Azhar, CEO of JS Zindigi expressed: “This partnership allows us to leverage Zong 4G’s extensive network and reach to empower millions of Pakistanis with convenient and secure financial solutions.”

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem to our users,” remarked Mr. Ammar Ahmad, Head of Marketing at Zong 4G.

Mr. Wang Xiaokang, DD Marketing – Digital, Mr. Faisal Khalid Bashir, DD Marketing – VAS, Mr. Samir Nawaz, Manager – Digital, and Mr. Adil Ashraf Malik, Product Manager – Digital, who were all witnesses to the contract signing ceremony, also echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the user-centric approach behind the partnership.

Mr. Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, VP JS Zindigi, Mr. Umer Faraz, AVP JS Zindigi, and Mr. Abdullah Bin Farooq, AVP JS Zindigi, also expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the potential to drive financial inclusion in Pakistan.