Dr Saima Saleem Wins Woman of the Year 2024

In a remarkable achievement for Karachi University’s Professor Dr. Saima Saleem, the Russian House in Pakistan has conferred her with the Woman of the Year 2024 award for her “exceptional contributions to the field of biological sciences”.

Dr. Saleem is part of KU’s Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering at the University of Karachi. She also serves as the secretary of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World — Pakistan National Chapter.

The Russian government established the Centre for Science and Culture, also known as Friendship House, to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between the two countries.

Dr. Saleem has been honored in recognition of her steadfast dedication to empowering women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).