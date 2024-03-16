Pakistan’s Zia Ul Mustafa Awan Appointed to CAPA’s Advisory Group

Published Mar 16, 2024

The Public Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Accountants (CAPA) has appointed Zia ul Mustafa Awan for the term 2024-2027.

With over 25 years of leadership in both the Corporate and Public Sectors, Awan has demonstrated a profound commitment to the field of accounting, finance, and strategic management. He is certified in CMA (Pakistan), CMA (USA), and CMP (USA).

Awan’s professional journey includes tenure as President of ICMA and SAFA, current roles as Chairman of the Strategic Board at ICMA, Member of the PAIB Advisory Group of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), and President of the House of Professionals.

His experience also spans strategy, governance, public policy and financial management having served as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Ignite National Technology Fund, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

