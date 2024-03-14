Planning Ministry Ramps up Efforts to Implement 5Es Framework

The Planning Ministry has geared up efforts to implement the 5Es framework, a multi-pronged strategy to turn around Pakistan and put it on a sustained growth trajectory.

On the direction of the Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, a one-day consultative workshop will be organized at the ministry within ten days for the speedy implementation of the framework.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting chaired by the minister. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning and other senior officials of the ministry. During the meeting, the minister directed the stakeholders to invite the country’s top experts from various fields to the workshop so that their input could be taken before the implementation of the framework. The 5Es framework is centered on five key pillars, which include exports, E-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, and equity and empowerment.

Commenting on the country’s current challenge of inherited debt, the planning minister lamented the burden placed on Pakistan by the previous governments. Despite this challenge, he expressed confidence in the government’s ability to overcome obstacles and lead the nation towards economic stability. During the meeting, the minister underlined the need to adopt innovative financing mechanisms, especially considering the limited space in Pakistan’s economic condition to ensure a strong infrastructure.

He emphasized that the future of Pakistan hinged on the growth of key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services, and the adoption of technological advancements. The ambitious goal is to transform Pakistan into a $100 billion export-oriented economy within the next 7 to 8 years, making it a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

He highlighted that the success of Pakistan depended on increasing foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, he said that planning should be made keeping in view the modern infrastructure as digital technology was having a great influence on different sectors in the era we were living in.