Quaid-i-Azam University Announces Scholarships for MS and M.Phil Students

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has announced that it is accepting applications for the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Master’s Level Scholarship.

According to details, this opportunity is for the M.Phil and MS students who were admitted in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.

Deadline and Eligibility Criteria

In a statement, the QAU Student’s Financial Assistance Office announced that the deadline for scholarship applications is March 29th.

According to the PEEF Master’s Level Scholarship policy for the year 2023-24, applicants must meet the following minimum eligibility criteria: