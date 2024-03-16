Quaid-i-Azam University Announces Scholarships for MS and M.Phil Students

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has announced that it is accepting applications for the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Master’s Level Scholarship.
According to details, this opportunity is for the M.Phil and MS students who were admitted in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.
Deadline and Eligibility Criteria
In a statement, the QAU Student’s Financial Assistance Office announced that the deadline for scholarship applications is March 29th.
According to the PEEF Master’s Level Scholarship policy for the year 2023-24, applicants must meet the following minimum eligibility criteria:
- They must have Punjab domicile.
- They must have obtained at least 60% marks or a minimum CGPA of 2.5 in their graduation level examination held in 2021-22, 2022-23, or 2023-24 (spring and fall sessions).
- The applicant should have completed a minimum of sixteen years of schooling or a 4-year education after HSSC/F.A/F.Sc./Grade 12 examination.
- Eligible for those awarded a BS degree from the university.
- Full-time admission in the academic year 2023-24 is required.
- Parents’ monthly income should not exceed Rs. 60,000.
- Exemption for children of government employees in BPS 1-4 if salary is the only income source.
- Exemption for children of civilians martyred in terrorist attacks.
- Not availing of any other educational scholarship during the current academic year is mandatory.
- Ineligibility for those who already possess MA, MSc, MS, and M.Phil degrees.
- Applicants must also meet the merit and need criteria of their respective university or institution.