Sri Lanka Appoints Aqib Javed As Fast Bowling Coach

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the appointment of former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed, as their fast-bowling coach of the national team with immediate effect.

The 1992 World Cup winner has been appointed till the end of the ICC T20I World Cup which will be held in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

“We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Aaqib Javed appointed Fast Bowling Coach of the National Men’s team, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/QEMPH9ARGN — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) March 16, 2024

Aqib Javed is currently serving as the Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and has previously worked for the Pakistan National team as a bowling coach.

His stint with the UAE national team as head coach was quite successful as he helped the team reach the ICC ODI World Cup in 2015 and also played a pivotal role in U.A.E’s pursuit of obtaining T20 and ODI status in International cricket.

The Lahore Qalandars head coach also served the Afghanistan national team in a development role in the past and he won the T20I World Cup 2009 while working as a fast bowling coach with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s World Cup Hero has 236 international scalps to his name in 163 ODIs and 22 Tests.

