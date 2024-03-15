Babar Azam or Sammy? Coach Explains Who is Behind Peshawar Zalmi’s Success

Peshawar Zalmi has been dominantly successful in this year’s PSL despite having one of the weakest bowling lineups and a batting side that heavily relies on just two batsmen.

Something different in this year’s PSL has been Babar’s captaincy, who was heavily criticized while leading Pakistan’s national cricket team. Azam has looked tactically skillful and everyone has been wondering whether Babar is indeed the best captaincy material in Pakistan or has Darren Sammy been guiding him behind the scenes.

Head coach Darren Sammy has been seen guiding Babar Azam in many tough phases during the PSL 9 season and due to his guidance the Yellow Storm currently find themselves in a formidable position to qualify for the final of the competition.

The West Indian is a two-time World Champion in the shortest format of the game and has also achieved glory with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.

Darren Sammy highlighted that communication, collaboration, and synergy between coach and captain during matches is crucial and pointed out that it is normal in other sports.

In a post-match presser, Sammy remarked, “When I was captain my strategy was, every five overs just run off the field and make sure what I am doing outside is in sync with what the coach is thinking”.

“We just seem to forget that in every sports NFL, and NBA, you watch American football, the coach and the captain have a very good relationship even while the game is going you watch the NBA’s big star LeBron James but the coaches are calling the play so why is it in cricket you must just leave the captain out there all by himself? I don’t believe in that. Even when I was captain as successful as I was, it was never myself.” Sammy concluded.

The Zalmi coach emphasized that leadership skills can be developed by working in harmony with the coach, and this synergy between the two individuals must be normalized in the game to achieve palpable success.

Despite stressing the communication between coach and skipper during matches, he said that Babar Azam has full autonomy on the field and he has been told that whatever decision he makes, should be based upon his gut feeling, even when the coach, Sammy, is suggesting something else.

He clarified that in the end, the captain has to make his own decision by using his game awareness while the coach is only there to give suggestions on the field in terms of tactics maintaining that Babar deserves credit for Zalmi’s success this year.

