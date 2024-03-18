Gold Price in Pakistan Registers Decrease at Start of New Week

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 600 per tola to settle at Rs. 226,900 on Monday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 226,900, while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 515 to Rs. 194,530.

The precious metal snapped a two-week winning streak to fall by Rs. 2,700 per tola last week. The decrease in price was mostly down to falling international prices.

The international market saw gold prices fall to a more than a one-week low today with spot gold at $2,155.78 per ounce as of 1011 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,159.50.