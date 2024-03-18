Google’s Gemini AI Could Power iPhones

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 18, 2024

Announced in December last year, Google’s Gemini AI models not only power its own Pixel devices but also Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup. This licensing deal may even extend to Apple’s iPhones as the Cupertino giant considers joining hands with Google too.

Apple is planning to introduce generative AI features with its upcoming iOS 18 update meant to grace the iPhone 16 lineup in September. Apple’s source for powering these generative AI features has been a mystery, but now the potential answer may be Google’s widely used Gemini AI.

Report: Apple is considering a license deal with Google for Gemini AI on iPhone

As per Bloomberg’s report, Apple is currently engaged in discussions with Google regarding the potential licensing of its Gemini generative AI models. However, Gemini is not the only option on the table as Apple is also contemplating using OpenAI’s GPT models.

On the other hand, older conflicting reports have pointed out that Apple will be using its own large language model (LLM), reportedly called Ajax, to run its generative AI features. Ajax is allegedly costing Apple millions of dollars a day to train. Apple has also been acquiring AI startups left and right recently, marking its push into the AI industry.

However, Cupertino is expected to pursue a licensing approach for the introduction of generative AI features in iOS 18. Apple and Google currently maintain a significant search engine agreement, reportedly generating Apple more than $18 billion annually.

Nonetheless, any official announcements regarding this development are unlikely before June’s WWDC, where Apple is anticipated to unveil iOS 18.

>